‘Fun’ stationers makes bid for Chichester

A self-styled ‘fun, fashion-forward’ stationers is hoping to move onto Chichester’s high street to take over the old Thorntons retail space.

Smiggle – creators of colourful and off-beat pencil cases, bags, books, tech and games, has submitted an application for the East Street site.

The nearest Smiggle is currently located in Brighton, and there also stores in Horsham, Crawley and throughout London.

The application to Chichester District Council seeks to modify the interior as well as the shop front, adding new double leaf doors.

The site has been empty since Thorntons closed in May after years of trading in Chichester.

