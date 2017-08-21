Future of Petworth supermarket is still uncertain

Uncertainty still hangs over the future of the Co-op store in Petworth.

Despite holding a lease for four years, on the former antiques shop Swan House in Market Square, the store seems no nearer making a move across the road from its current premises.

Petworth town councillor Rob Evans who has been talking to Co-op representatives said: “I have been told by the property department there has been no decision on Swan House and any decision is unlikely to be made before the end of the year - it will probably be in the first few months of 2018. But I am told the rumour they are staying put is not correct.”

Rob added the deal between the Co-op and Lloyds Chemist which would see the chemist move to the current store premises was ‘no more’. “But I understand it doesn’t mean there won’t be renegotiations. I don’t think anyone knows what is going on,” he told fellow town councillors.

Co-op regional representative, James Carter, has told Rob: “We are very very conscious about the continued uncertainty and are pushing general management for resolutions as fast as possible.”

In the meantime said Rob, Chichester District Council had given the Co-op final permission for treatments to the Swan House windows. But West Sussex County Council had not been contacted to discuss access and highways safety.

“We owe it to our residents to say we are tracking this , but it is deeply frustrating,” said Rob, “and I wouldn’t want to bet either way on what decision they will make.”

