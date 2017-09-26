Much-loved Chichester restaurant won’t now reopen

A hugely popular tapas restaurant in Chichester will not be reopening as planned, it has been confirmed to great sadness today.

El Castizo closed at the end of July but the long-term owners announced at the time that it would reopen under new management.

It has remained closed since however and a message posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today (Tuesday, September 26) said: “I wanted to just say that the restaurant will now not be re opening!

“Which is very sad for us and our apologies to those who were waiting.

“This was completely out of our hands.

“We would like to keep the Facebook page going for anyone who is interested in everything Spanish.”

A huge amount of comments expressed huge disappointment with many calling it ‘the best restaurant in Chichester’.

