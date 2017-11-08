Shock as Express Printing closes

Long-standing Bognor business Express Printing Limited has closed after trading for more than three decades.

In a letter to their customers, dated Tuesday, October 31, Paul and Isabel Hampton, MD and director, wrote: “It has been an amazing 32 year journey for myself and so many people.

“I have had the pleasure of working for an with some fantastic people.”

The couple said their highest point was being named overall winner of the Bognor Observer Business Awards in 2004.

“Thank you all once again, on behalf of Express Printing Limited,” they add.

A number of the company’s long-standing customers have expressed their shock.