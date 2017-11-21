Café Nero granted permission for second coffee shop in Chichester

Coffee giant Café Nero has been granted planning permission to open a second premises on Chichester’s high street.

Chichester District Council’s planning officers used delegated powers to approve a change of use application for the unit in North Street.

The application to change the use of the former Jacques Vert clothing store into another coffee shop is unpopular with many, with the city centre already extremely close to its 25 per cent limit for the number of non-shopping A3 businesses.

Recently Nick Sutherland, owner of Purchases and two other restaurants in the city, said the application should not even have been considered, adding that restaurant chains were considering leaving Chichester because it has become so saturated with coffee shops.

Last year the district council turned down Café Nero’s bid to open in South Street, on the basis it would result in a loss of retail space and cause unnecessary harm to the character of the listed building.

At the time the company stated it intended to also run its current shop in East Street.

In the planning documents for the North Street application, Café Nero state: “Given the character of the premises, this part of Chichester and that Caffè Nero will attract around 3,000 customers per week, we would contend this mixed use adds significantly to the attractiveness of this part of the town.”

