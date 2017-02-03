Camelsdale pupils win an out-of-this-world adventure

Pupils from Camelsdale Primary School had an out-of-this-world time after winning the Tim Peake exhibition sleepover competition run by The Novium Museum in Chichester.

600 pupils wrote about their ‘Dream Space Job’ and experts including Tim Peake’s parents, Nigel and Angela helped pick the winners. Year 5 pupil, Oscar, won for his entire class by writing about setting up the ‘best space hotel on Mars’.

They explored the museum after dark, took part in a special space treasure hunt, built their own rocket, played games and enjoyed a special bed time story before settling down to sleep beneath the stars.

