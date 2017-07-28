Camera club marks 40 years with major exhibition

Have your say

A camera club based in Midhurst is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a major exhibition.

Midhurst Camera Club is marking four decades since its foundation with an exhibition. to be held in the Memorial Hall.

The hall is located at the headquarters of the South Downs National Park in North Street.

The exhibition, which will be open from Saturday, August 12 to Sunday, August 13, will feature prints and digital images taken by the club’s 50 plus members.

In addition visitors will be able to vote for Midhurst’s favourite photograph, which will be announced in the Observer.

Subjects include nature, wildlife, landscapes and portraits, many with a South Downs theme.

Entry to the exhibition is £1 for adults.

The exhibition will be open from 10am until 4pm daily.

Children under 16, students and club members can visit for free.

Midhurst Camera Club members range from professionals to complete beginners.

All can learn from each other at a varied programme of events held by the club throughout the year.

Most of that learning is done at a series of workshops on subjects as diverse as camera basics and frame making.

Lectures are also given by specialists in their own subject area which in the last year have included the Wildlife of the New Forest and the derelict agricultural sites of North America.

However, for many members the central activities are the monthly competitions on a mixture of open and set subjects.

Marks are compiled into a league table so that entrants can see how their work has improved over the course of the season.

For those who wish to learn directly from other members, “on site” visits and social events are also held throughout the year.

Meetings take place in Cowdray Hall at Easebourne at 7.30 on Wednesdays.

The first meeting of the next season will be held on September 6, when new members will be welcomed and introduced by existing members to the club.

Those who do not have time to commit to full membership but who have an interest in a particular subject can attend individual meetings for a nominal fee payable on entry.

Further details can be found on the club’s website, available at midhurstcameraclub.co.uk.

