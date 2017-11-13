Campaigners vow to carry on with Boxal Bridge battle

Campaigners fighting to save the historic stone arch bridge between Kirdford and Wisborough Green have vowed to fight on despite failing to persuade West Sussex County Council to ‘call in’ the decision to demolish it.

When the county council announced it had decided to demolish Boxal bridge and replace it, the Keep Kirdford and Wisborough Green (KKWG) group lobbied county councillors to call in the decision so a full public debate could be held before the decision was set in stone.

They claimed it had been taken without listening to campaigners and despite earlier promises to work closely with the two parish councils to explore the future for the future.

These promises were made, said campaigners following a petition to save the bridge, signed by 3,376 people.

They had just seven days to lobby after the decision was announced at the end of October, but this week they heard they had not succeeded.

A spokesman for KKWG said it was a ‘wilful shafting of community culture’.

She added: “The plan to replace Boxal bridge has become effective and despite copious requests for open discussions and transparency it wasn’t ‘called in’.

“This may be a set back and we have lost the first round but we haven’t lost the battle!

“If anything we are more determined that democracy will win the day.”

Campaigners were still awaiting answers to several question they had posed the county council concerning the plan to demolish and replace the bridge.

“We want to know why the county council is going to spend at least £400,000 on demolition of the bridge when it could just spend £35,000 on restoration,” said the KKWG spokesman.

“Everyone agrees the bridge is sound, albeit the issue we all concur with is that it needs some ‘tender loving care’. The wishes of the community are being ignored, despite KKWG engaging professional surveyors to inspect it.”

She said Boxal Bridge was the third largest petition to be posted on the WSCC website,

“This is a clear indication of the affection, feelings and views people have about this bridge. All of which, we believe, are being ignored. The community feels very let down by WSCC. We don’t expect them to agree with what all the constituents are saying but they are working our behalf and should at least call everyone together to consider all the evidence.”

