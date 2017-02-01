Campaigners win the battle of the reeds at Midhurst’s South Pond

Campaigners have welcomed the start of work to rid Midhurst’s South Pond of giant reeds which blocked the view of the water.

Workmen arrived yesterday (Tuesday, January 31) to begin the task of removing reeds and silt.

The planting took place during the controversial restoration work carried out at South Pond.

But more than 600 people signed a petition launched by Mel Bilham and Linda Bateman who believed the restoration was an ‘eyesore’.

“I’m very pleased the work has started at the pond,” said Mel.

The work being carried out this week by a new contractor, Land and Water, is the first phase of corrections being carried out by Chichester District Council (CDC) which owns the pond, the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA)and the South Pond Group make up of volunteers.

The work is expected to cost around £6,600 to be paid by SDNPA and CDC.

