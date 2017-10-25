Car destroyed in fire near Midhurst

A private car which burst into flames on the A286 near Midhurst early this morning (Wednesday, October 25) was destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters from Midhurst were called to the scene close to the A286 junction with the Heyshott turning at 12.50am.

They fought the blaze using breathing apparatus, a hose reel and foam but were unable to save the vehicle.

