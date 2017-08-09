Champs Hill gardens to open gates

Champs Hill gardens will be celebrating 40 years of opening for the National Gardens Scheme on Sunday

The Coldwaltham gardens, located on Waltham Park Road, will be open from 2-5pm, with admission set at £5 for adults and free for children. No dogs.

The setting of the house and gardens is dramatic, sitting high above three disused sand quarries, enjoying superb views across the Amberley Wild Brooks, up to the South Downs.

David and Mary Bowerman came to live at Champs Hill in 1986, one year before the devastating hurricane.

From then on, the garden had to change, and clearing away many fallen trees and debris, this opened up new vistas and new ideas. Sculptures were placed in carefully thought through sites, and are now very much part of the delight of the garden. In October 1999, a Music Room was opened, where classical music with musicians of the highest quality, from around the world, come and perform to an enthusiastic audience on approximately 25 evenings in the year. This is now run under the auspices of The Bowerman Charitable Trust, as does the recording of many of these musicians for the Champs Hill Records label.

