Charithy walk home to Petworth from London raises £10,000

A group of friends have so far raised more than £10,000 after walking 43 miles home for Christmas from London to Petworth in 16.5 for ‘Walking with The Wounded’ campaign on behalf of homeless ex servicemen.

Roger Morgan-Grenville (Tillington), Dr Tim Hill (Iping), Derek Joseph (Chiddingfold) and Chris Proud (Lodworth) joined two friends walking through the night through the suburbs of South West London before taking to the footpaths of Surrey and West Sussex. They finished at the Angel in Petworth on Thursday afternoon (December 22).

Donations can be made at Jusyt Giving

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/christmas/