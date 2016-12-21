Charity shop vase sells for £21,000 at Fernhurst

A tiny vase bought by a Hindhead woman for £2 in a charity shop has sold for £21,000 at John Nicholson’s Oriental auction in Fernhurst.

The 18th century Chinese cloisonne period tripod censer dates to the reign of the Qianlong emperor, and was received the day the catalogue was due to be printed. It proved to be the star of the show at the auction. It measured four and a half inches tall and its estate was between £5,000-£8,000.

