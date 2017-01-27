Charming cottage overlooking harbour in picturesque village

This exquisitely finished cottage overlooks Chichester Harbour, Langstone Bridge and North Common.

Set in the picturesque village of Northney, this charming home has been the subject of considerable improvement by the current owner.

Since 2012, the property has been replastered, rewired, fitted with a new central heating system, extended to the side and rear, the roof has been replaced and the wall ties and insulation have been upgraded.

The finish of the house is of an exceptional standard.

Engineered oak flooring flows through the ground floor; the lounge has a dual-aspect and has been fitted with a delightful log burner.

The kitchen/breakfast room has been totally replaced and extended with oak work surfaces and a granite breakfast bar.

The dining area has bi-folding doors overlooking the pretty rear garden with enough space for a dining table and lounge seating.

A separate utility room and shower room has also been added.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a beautifully finished family bathroom.

The rear bedroom has a superb outlook over the harbour.

Externally the cottage sits on a good plot.

The front garden and driveway have been landscaped to provide off-road parking for several vehicles.

To the rear there is a spacious storage room and an attractive rear garden.

Early viewings of this beautiful home are highly recommended. EPC-F.

Price £420,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 15 North Street, Emsworth. Telephone 01243 377773.