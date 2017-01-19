Charming listed home in a sought-after area

This charming and beautifully presented Grade II listed cottage is situated in the sought-after village of East Lavant.

Corner Cottage, in Lower Road, retains much of the original character with exposed beams and brick work.

The accommodation comprises an entrance porch leading to a delightful garden room, living room with open fireplace, study, kitchen with integrated appliances, dining room, utility room and cloakroom to the ground floor.

There are two staircases at either end of the property, one of which could be used solely for the master bedroom suite which has a dressing area and en-suite bathroom. There are a further two bedrooms and a shower room.

The gardens are a particular feature of the property, being laid predominantly to lawn, with flower and shrubs beds, two paved seating areas and a timber garden shed with power and light.

The property is approached by a double gate, leading to a paved driveway providing off-road parking for numerous vehicles which in turn leads to the detached garage with power and light.

The gardens also benefit from views over the adjacent countryside and offer a good degree of privacy.

East Lavant is a highly-sought-after downland village that has its own primary school, two public houses and two churches.

It is conveniently located with easy access to Chichester’s shopping and leisure facilities and the South Downs National Park.

Nearby Goodwood offers many sporting and recreational activities including a gym, golf courses, motor circuit and racecourse.

The village of Bosham is approximately seven miles away and provides sailing and other watersport activities.

Guide Price £950,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Hamptons, 35 North Street, Chichester. Telephone 01243 839399.