Chichester district recycling rates rise sharply

Residents have been thanked for helping to greatly increase the district’s recycling rates.

In six months from March to September last year, the amount the Chichester district recycled rose from 39.9 per cent to 43.3 per cent.

Chichester District Council launched a big recycling campaign last year, supported by supermarkets, as well as the Observer and West Sussex County Council.

During Recycle Week 2016, councillors and officers visited supermarkets in Midhurst, Chichester and Selsey, answering questions on recycling and providing people with information.

“We want to say a massive thank you to all of our residents for increasing the amount that they are recycling,” said cllr Roger Barrow, cabinet member for contract services.

“We also want to thank everyone who has supported this campaign so far, including our local supermarkets and local media organisations.”

A new residents’ recycling forum has had a positive effect already, CDC said.

In the next couple of months, selected areas will take part in a bin sticker trial to prompt people about what can and can’t be recycled.

Countywide up to 20 per cent of household waste in black bins could be recycled.

Cllr Barrow added: “West Sussex County Council has estimated that we are currently throwing away £8 million of recyclable materials countywide and that up to 20 per cent of waste in black bins in our own district could be recycled.

“This is money that could be invested in local services and so it’s important that we all play our part.

“It’s the simple things that make a big difference, such as making sure items are separate – including removing lids and tops; not placing plastic bags in the recycling bin; and making sure that your recycling is clean and dry.

Residents can access more advice and support by visiting www.chichester.gov.uk/recyclingadvice and www.recycleforwestsussex.org/home-recycling

