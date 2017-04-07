Chichester Dragon Boat Race team appeal

The ever popular dragon boat race will take place again this summer and teams are wanted to register their interest now.

The charity race will again be staged on the picturesque Chichester Canal Basin on Sunday, June 11.

Teams made up of friends, colleagues, community groups are being sought, along with youth teams, and will be provided with boats, a professional helmsman, training and everything they need to compete.

The event is organised by Chichester Rotary Club, in partnership with Cancerwise, with the support of the Chichester Canal Trust and the High School.

Rotarian John Watkins said the aim was to ‘involve the community, have fund and raise money for charity’.

Teams of up to 20, including reserves, should register their interest at www.chichesterdragonboats.org.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.