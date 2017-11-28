Chichester named social mobility ‘coldspot’ and among worst in the country

Chichester has been ranked one of the worst places in the country for social mobility.

It came 287th out of all 324 local authorities in England and is named a ‘coldspot’ in a State of the Nation report from the Social Mobility Commission, published today, Tuesday, November 28.

Chichester is identified as an area where children from poorer backgrounds face huge challenges with their education and career prospects.

The commission uses a Social Mobility Index to assesses the education, employability and housing prospects of people living in each area and taking in every factor, Chichester comes 287th overall.

“A stark social mobility postcode lottery exists in Britain today where the chances of someone from a disadvantaged background succeeding in life is bound to where they live,” the report states.

“The chances of someone from a disadvantaged background getting on in life is closely linked to where they grow up and choose to make a life for themselves.”

It says it the picture is more complex than the traditional notion of a north/south divide, adding: “There is a stark social mobility postcode lottery in our country today.”

Chichester is often named among the least affordable places to buy, with the average wage of £22,482 (payscale.com) against the average house price of £378,951 (Rightmove).

Six other authorities in the South East are identified as ‘coldspots’ – Crawley, Hastings, Gosport, Thanet, Arun and West Berkshire.

GMB Southern regional secretary Paul Maloney said: “GMB want to see urgent action now in all seven areas identified by the Social Mobility Commission as ‘coldspots.’

He added: “In particular we want to see action that all local authorities should all become accredited Living Wage employers and encourage others in their communities to do likewise.”

The best performing local authority is Westminster and the worst is West Somerset.