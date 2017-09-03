Chichester, Stirlands and Bognor celebrating after cricket season's dramatic end

Chichester Priory are celebrating promotion and the Sussex League division-three title, while Stirlands have been promoted from division four - and Bognor have preserved their division-two status.

All three teams sealed their success on a nail-biting final day of the league season - with Chi Priory Park and Bognor making sure of their fate with victories but Stirlands having to depend on points gained from a defeat.

Chichester were 12-point winners of division after a four-wicket success over promotion rivals Crawley Eagles at Goodwood.

Eagles were 173 all out with Dan Joseph rising to the occasion with 5-28 and Priory knocked off the runs with six wickets down thanks largely to 59 not out by Ben Caldera. The win sparked great scenes at Goodwood, where Chichester have played most of their home games.

And Matt Geffen's team can look forward to two derbies with Bognor in next season's division two - for Bognor saved their skins by beating Bognor in a straight shootout to avoid the drop into division three.

At The Regis Oval, Worthing were restricted to 169-9, Jerome Jones taking 3-34. Bognor got over the line for the loss of five wickets, with Mikey Harris, Rob Willway, Elliott Clarke and Jim Fallick each wieghing in with vital runs. The result sends Worthing down.

In division four, the second promotion spot was up for grabs on the final day and Stirlands nabbed it despite losing.

At home to champions Goring, the Birdham team made 209-5, Jamaine Bullen's 94 the highlight. Goring chased down the runs in a thrilling chasem winning by one wicket after three wickets apiece for Bullen and Raj Maru. But the 14 points Stirlands took from the loss meant they pipped Steyning and Slinfold to the promotion place.

Ironically it's the second year in a row they have earned promotion from the same division ... last year they thought they were division three-bound but were placed back in the fourth tier in a rejig of the league.

It means the Observer series will have five sides in the top three divisions in 2018, with Middleton and Pagham having comfortably retained their places in the premier division and division three respectively.

