Chocolate art could be up for Turner Prize

Dairy farmer Tina Finch has combined her love of animals with her love of art – and chocolate.

The amateur artist has created a life-size image based on beloved labrador Daisy and presented the finished picture to Paws Animal Sanctuary in Findon.

So impressed was sanctuary owner Stacey McSpirit that she wants to nominate the chocolate labrador picture for the Turner Prize.

Tina, who helps run Burchetts Farm, Wisborough Green, started creating her own chocolate art a few years ago.

“It is a unique and original concept, a play on words rolled into art,” she explained.

“I am self taught, with no formal training. My art is purely for my own pleasure. The chocolates used are all individually handmade by myself in ceramic – yummy to look at and admire and yet completely calorie free.

“Bringing together my love of chocolate and dogs, I created The Chocolate Labrador. My art is life size and personally I think it’s great fun. The viewer will stand and smile.

“Deciding to donate this to a charity, for someone else to enjoy, I chosen Paws. When I delivered the work, I was so impressed as to the care of the animals I saw, together with the general running of the smallholding.”

The idea was that the picture could be put into a raffle or auction to raise money.

Stacey, who runs the animal sanctuary at her home in The Oval, said: “We were all amazed by the picture and somebody suggested we nominate the artist and enter the picture for The Turner Prize. We have made enquiries and await a reply from The Tate Gallery.”

See more of Tina’s work at Tina Finch on Talenthouse

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage

2 – Like our Facebook pages

3 – Follow us on Twitter

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Sussex Newspapers – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.