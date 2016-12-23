Christmas celebrations for Petworth Community Garden

Members of Petworth Community Garden ended a roller coaster year on a high note with a Christmas celebration.

Garden education and project coordinator Kate Brickell said: “It’s been quite a year, and we have only been able to keep the project going through the generosity and commitment of our amazing sponsors, funders, friends and volunteers.”

She said donations and the recent ‘Friends’ scheme gave the garden a ‘solid basis from which to grow’. She thanked all the Petworth organisations which had supported the garden through funding and other support which had secured the success of projects such as the game changing solar panels.

Kate added: “We are also so looking forward to transforming our site next year thanks to Tescos’ ‘Bags of Help’ scheme.”

