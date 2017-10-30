Christmas comes to Fernhurst

The First Fernhurst Scouts turned out to raise awareness of their Christmas post and help launch the Christmas cards and 2018 Calendar on Saturday (October 28) at the Fernhurst Centre gift fair.

Local artists have created cards using a set of newly commissioned paintings of winter scenes from the Fernhurst area and there is a new look long and slim appointments calendar featuring colourful views of Fernhurst village and surrounding countryside. An of scarves, jewellery, Christmas decorations and gifts were snapped up by eager visitors in an early start to Christmas shopping.

ks171119-4 Fern Post Launch phot kate Visitors enjoying looking at the stalls.ks171119-4 SUS-171029-150123008

The scouts are looking forward to taking on their annual role as Junior Posties on December 17, when cards placed in the smart red local post box in the Fernhurst Centre are sorted for hand delivery in the wider Fernhurst and Liphook area. Brightly coloured ‘santa stamps’ are on sale at the Centre for 25p and the scouts are keen to deliver even more cards than last year when over 2,500 cards were delivered in the Liphook and Fernhurst area, raising money for the scouts and local causes.

The Fernhurst Centre, a café, internet hub and education centre has been busy all year with a variety of new courses and events. The bean-to-cup coffee machine, and locally made cakes are proving a big draw and there is an exciting expansion to the IT and language classes to encompass health, fitness and nutrition.

A series of free community talks and events is lined up for autumn and winter, which includes ‘Controlling pain and improving health through nutrition’, free one-to-one wellbeing MOT appointments and ‘Exercise as a route to good health’.

The Fernhurst Centre, on Crossfield Green by the Fernhurst crossroads, is open Monday to Saturday and is bursting with information on local events and facilities.

ks171119-2 Fern Post Launch phot kate Helen Gouldsbrough showing Rose Dunn some of her work on sale.ks171119-2 SUS-171029-150137008

There is a recycling scheme for IT equipment and superfast broadband and wifi to go with the coffee and cake. For more information see www.fernhurstcentre.org.uk. or call 01428 641931.

