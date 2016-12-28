Christmas Day birthday for Chichester boy

Ronnie Noah Musgrove arrived nine days late at 7.50pm on Christmas Day at St Richard’s Hospital weighing a healthy 7lb 1oz.

First time mum Chloe Butler, 21, said she went into labour 18 hours earlier and she and baby Ronnie are now both doing well.

Chloe and her partner, Louis Musgrove, 22, are both from Chichester and the couple are currently staying in Barnham with their new arrival.

Chloe said: “Everyone said it would be Christmas Day when it missed the due date. I thought it would probably be Christmas Day.

“It just makes a bigger, fuller celebration to have a birthday and Christmas.”

She added that Ronnie might have a summer birthday party as well when he’s older.

