Circus fun as MADhurst opens its box office in Midhurst

The circus came to town on Saturday (August 5) when MADhurst opened the 2017 box office in The Old Library on Midhurst’s Knockhundred Row.

Dressing for the occasion to reflect this year’s carnival procession theme of ’Circus’ MADhurst organising committee chairman John Barrett was ring master for the occasion.

Also there to add to the festivities was town crier John Travers and committee members Alison Procter, The Rev David Coote, Sarah Murison and Jess Warren.

Helping to add the colour were Stockley Trading of North Street who provided the ring master’s whip and Whizzbits toy shop in West Street which provided the balloons.

The MADhurst box office will be open for ticketed events again on Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12 and 18 and 19 from 10am-4pm.

Tickets can also be booked by phone on 07582 959 440.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.