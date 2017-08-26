Cocking cyclist is back in the saddle despite horror crash

Despite a horrendous cycling accident three years ago which resulted in Cocking villager David Earley having a replacement hip joint, he is back in the saddle and in training for another charity ride.

David, treasurer of the parochial church council at St Catherine’s Church, is riding 60 miles on September 9 to raise funds for the village church and the Sussex Historic Churches Trust.

He has just clocked up nearly 500km on holiday in the south of France. But it was while cycling there in 2014 that he was hit by a car and sent flying across the road, slamming into the kerb.

“I was unconscious for 50 minutes before I was airlifted to hospital at Montpellier, 50 miles away, where they found I had a broken hip and femur, as well as severe concussion, and heavy bruising to my back and shoulders,” said David. “I was given a replacement hip joint, including the top half of the femur, and was back on my bike six months later.”

Keen cyclist David has done several charity rides including London to Brighton and round the Isle of Wight.

But the most challenging charity ride was to mark his 60th birthday when he cycled 1000 miles in ten days from Southampton to the south of France, raising more than £7,000 for Rose Road, a children’s centre in Southampton.

