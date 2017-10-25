Collectomaniacs gather at Midhurst

Collectomaniacs took over the Grange Leisure and Community Centre at Midhurst for their amazing annual show.

Now in its 33rd year Collectomania is the biggest show of its kind in the south of England. Exhibitors brought everything from wooden electrical fittings (courtesy of Brian Liddy) to fairy liquid bottles, collected by Dave Rudwick.

Petroliania from Robert Pounds

There was an early taste of Christmas from Carol Spooner who once again put her vintage decorations on display and Colin Davis brought his collection of children’s shoes. Everything ‘petrol’ was on show in Robert Pounds’ ‘petroliania’ collection and Pete Brewer brought his children’s annuals, Brian sharp displayed his Triang toys and Jenny Blake’s compacts attracted much attention.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

Peter Brewer's childrens' annuals

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.