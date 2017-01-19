Collision in Midhurst

Police are investigating in Midhurst’s North Street (Thursday, January 12) after a collision between two cars at the bottom of the street close to the pedestrian crossing.

Officers were called to the scene at 2.50pm following a report of the crash.

A police spokesman said they were trying to establish the circumstances.

