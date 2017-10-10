Collision shuts road near A272

A road is currently shut at the junction with the A272 while emergency services deal with a collision.
Police were called to the collision in Shipley Road at 6.04pm today.
Police officers and ambulance staff are currently at the scene.
A road is currently shut at the junction with the A272 while emergency services deal with a collision.
Police were called to the collision in Shipley Road at 6.04pm today.
Police officers and ambulance staff are currently at the scene.
Almost Done!
Registering with Midhurst and Petworth Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.