COLUMN: When do the Rocks dare to dream about Leyton Orient and Co?

They say a manager and his staff don't look at a league table until about ten games into the season.

But we all know that's rubbish, isn’t it Dabba 'n' Jack?

Ten games into a season is probably a good indication as to where your team might be heading, be it up or down! But what about four games in? Yeah, yeah I know it’s early - but I felt quite excited looking at the Vanarama South table earlier.

They say winning your home games and snatching a point away is title winning form – so, so far, so good. Fifth place. Exciting start. Lovely Jubbly.

I was worried the Rocks may need more firepower and might be too reliant on Ollie Pearce this season but 14 team goals in four games is nothing short of a stunning start with Ollie bagging four of those.

Although I am slightly worried they may need a plumber at the other end having leaked nine goals. Anybody got Gary Charman’s number?

Goals at both ends and exciting football as we sit in fifth is nothing short of superb and everybody at the club deserves a lot of credit, despite a confusing summer. So let's get back to dreaming…

They say it’s a marathon and not a sprint and we know there are those cold wintry nights to come with injuries. But surely this squad has nothing to be frightened of and IT can be DONE. I won’t mention what IT is! Think Leyton Orient or Tranmere Rovers away. Who’d dare dream?

It’s amazing to think the Rocks are only a few places off teams who were in League One not so long ago. But should the Rocks really be frightened of anybody in this league? They might need to tighten up a bit more defensively given the step-up in standard but they can certainly find the net at the other end.

Looking at the league table, St Alban’s look strong and they currently have four wins from four with the son of Paul Merson, Sam, currently up in the scoring charts with Ollie. But the rest of the league table isn’t any scarier than a four-year-old in a Halloween costume.

The aim pre-season was no doubt all about staying up and consolidating – but is that now a thought that lacks ambition when the Rocks look like they are good enough to be fighting for a position at the top end of the table? Positivity with a touch of craziness, maybe. But it's there to be had.

Let’s see if the Rocks are up there when the Christmas tree goes up - and making sure they're not coming down with it. A season full of support, with another three points versus Weston this weekend, and you might just be thinking this column isn't all nonsense.

Dean Adams is a reporter for Sky Sports and ITV. He can be followed on @deanoadams on twitter.