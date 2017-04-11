Comic Con coming to Chichester

Chichester’s first ever Comic Con event will take place this summer.

Fans of Superman, Batman and other comic book heroes will be dusting off their outfits in preparation for Meanwhile Comic Con, which will be held at Chichester College on September 30.

Comic, Games and Coffee will be exhibiting at Meanwhile Comic Con in Chichester in September

Simon Birks of Blue Fox Comics is behind the event. He said: “As regular exhibitors at cons all over the country, we wanted to bring the great experience to our local area, and Chichester, being such a lovely city, seemed like the perfect venue.

“What we’re hoping to achieve is a con that will feel more like Thought Bubble than MCM, focusing more on creators, but also incorporating a little of the retail side.”

Simon wants to bring local comic enthusiasts and creators together to inspire the next generation of comic writers.

The first comic book convention took place in San Diego in 1970, and now similar events happen all over the world, drawing thousands.

Meanwhile Comic Con Chichester hopes to capitalise on the success of the city’s first comic shop, Comics, Games & Coffee on North Street. The shop was highly commended in the Observer & Gazette Business Awards last month and hosts events five nights of the week.

Visit www.meanwhilecomiccon.com

