Community comes together to support Macmillan coffee event

The community came together last week to show support for Macmillan by taking part in the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.

Organisations, clubs and care homes hosted events to help raise funds for specialist healthcare services and support for those living with cancer.

Residents, staff and visitors at Marriott House and Lodge Care Home in Chichester held a coffee morning on Friday, raising more than £40. On the same day, Chichester Yacht Club hosted a coffee and cake morning, raising more than £1,000. Arun Indoor Bowls Club also held its coffee morning on Friday, raising a grand total of £1,282. The event also featured a raffle with prizes donated by members and local tradespeople.

Chichester’ Pallant House Gallery hosted its seventh annual Macmillan Coffee Morning, with staff and volunteers baking their own cakes to raise donations.

Chichester care home Wellington Grange featured a Willy Wonka style coffee morning. Among the cakes and pastries served to visitors was a special ‘golden cupcake’, containing a hidden layer of edible gold leaf. The lucky recipient, resident Catherine Perschke, won a bottle of bubbly and is now in a £500 prize draw for shopping vouchers and a Colten Care donation to Macmillan on her behalf. Around 100 people, including residents’ families, community contacts and the Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester, attended.The fun alsoincluded watching three members of staff brave various body shaves.

The coffee morning held at Petworth’s Leconfield Hall raised £1,600 for Macmillan.

Other events were hosted at Church Farm at Old Park Lane in Bosham, which also featured musical entertainment by Alexis Twine, and at Tamarisk Lodge in East Wittering.