Community fun for all at Easebourne summer fair

The sun shone and fun was had by all at the Easebourne summer fair.

Held at Easebourne’s Wheelbarrow Castle Field on Saturday afternoon, the event saw the community come together to enjoy games, stalls, and food.

DM17629365a.jpg Easebourne Summer fair. Helpers L to R, S. J. Williams, Kayleigh Collyer and Natalie Atkins. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170617-195033008

Performers also entertained the crowds with music and dancing.

Alison Davies, event organiser, said: “After months of planning and preparation, the day dawned warm and sunny and soon proved to be the hottest day of the year to date.

“From early morning, the school playing field was a hub of activity as stall holders from the school, St Mary’s church, the village and wider community erected gazebos and prepared their stalls, in readiness for the fair.

“From the youngest to the oldest, we all enjoyed a wonderful afternoon of fun, friendship and community.

DM17629361a.jpg Easebourne Summer fair. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170617-195022008

“There was something for everyone: from the bottle tombola, raffle, cakes and produce and posh goods to face painting, temporary tattoos, pint pots (the children’s tombola), stalls run by Year Six pupils and bouncy castles.

“Games such as Bowling for the Pig, Where did the Cow Poo?, Golf Putting, Penny Hunt and Hook a Duck tested skills.

“We were entertained during the afternoon by the Liss Brass Band, Easebourne Primary Ukulele Group and the Maypole Dancing and Dance group.

“Cream teas and the BBQ and bar sustained and fed us together with the Cowdray Tuktuk and Fitzcane’s ice cream van.

DM17629368a.jpg Easebourne Summer fair. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170617-195044008

“The day proved to be true community with the school, church and village all working together to create a memorable occasion.

“Thanks must go to all those who were involved, from planning to fruition on the day, with many tasks unseen but so important for the day’s success.

“Special thanks must go to Janet Lambert and Roger Sked, for their leadership and direction, working together as the two main organisers heading up their teams.

“Thank you all for coming and making the day a day of community and fun.”

DM17629358a.jpg Easebourne Summer fair. Daisy Harridge 6. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170617-194654008

