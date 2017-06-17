Community raises thousands at Rogate’s ‘wonderful’ village fete

More than 1,000 people took part in Rogate’s annual village fete this year, which was held on the recreation ground.

The sun shone for the event, which was held on Saturday afternoon.

Cup winners and organisers Picture: DM17627963a

The village hall hosted the Rogate teas, run by Susie Shepherd-Smith and her team, who worked non stop offering a range of cakes and cream teas. The arena was constantly busy with children’s races, including a parent and child three legged race. This was followed by the dog show, as judged by Julie Sprakling, and singing from the pupils at Rogate School. The Marquee hosted the flower show with Rogate’s vicar Revd Edward Doyle presenting the cups.

There was also a variety of stalls including bric-a-brac, second hand books, plants and cakes. Visitors wandered around the display of vintage cars from Double LL Club, and watched demonstrations of weaving and spinning, archery, blacksmithing and beekeeping.

A huge inflatable slide, bouncy castle, jousting, face painting, nails and tattoos, cupcake decorating, chuck-an-egg, nerf gun alley, paint balling, craft corner, marble game, coconut shy, Professor Potty, donkey rides and the human fruit machine were also enjoyed by all.

Visitors had burgers and sausages cooked by the Rogate PTA, Turkish street food from Cara Gorda Cantina, traditional ice creams, crepes, all washed down with beer or Pimms from the bar run by Debs Burles and her team.

Fun at the fete Picture: DM17627981a

Anna Lobbenberg, chair of the Fete Committee, said: “We are thrilled everyone had such a good time. A lot of people have worked very hard to make this a wonderful village celebration. One of the highlights had to be the tug of war, farmers vs the rest of the world! More than £7,000 was raised which will be put to good use in our community and beyond.

“A huge thank you to the Fete Committee, to the many hard working village volunteers, to the stall holders, to the sponsors who supported us and to the raffle prize donors. See you in 2018!”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

Watching the fun at the Rogate village fete Picture: DM17627975a

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Tug of war Picture: DM17627992a

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.