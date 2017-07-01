Community Retailer of the Year recognition for Kirdford Village Stores

A team of employees at Kirdford Village Stores are celebrating after being presented with a top industry award by Palmer and Harvey, the UK’s number one delivered wholesaler.

Kirdford Village Stores have been most notably recognised for their contribution to the local community, with gestures such as employing young adults specifically to help with their Duke of Edinburgh awards.

The team from Kirdford Village Stores were recognised with the prestigious Community Retailer of the Year award in a glamourous ceremony held during Palmer and Harvey’s annual trade show; Pro-retail 2017. The Pro-retail awards, hosted by celebrated comedian Jason Manford, recognise outstanding independent CTN, forecourt and convenience store retailers.

The awards are designed to highlight individuals who run exemplary retail stores and enrich the lives of their local communities, up and down the country. All of the winners of the Retailer Awards received a thousand pounds’ worth of free stock as recognition of their efforts to go that extra mile for their business.

Kirdford have been trading for seven years and are strong advocates of employing members of their local community. With team members between the ages of 13 to 65, the younger employees take an active role within their community whilst working towards their Duke of Edinburgh awards.

The local community also come together to plant apple trees in an event hosted by Kirdford, and once grown, the fresh produce is then sold in the store itself. This type of activity ensures that both its customers and employees are involved in the journey of the products and creates an incentive to champion local produce.

Martyn Ward, managing director of Palmer and Harvey, said: “I am delighted to recognise the significant contributions made not only to the industry but also their community, by Kirdford Village Stores. They have shown determination, innovation and outstanding initiative in an increasingly competitive industry, as well as being leading examples of how a store can work to enrich their local community.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.