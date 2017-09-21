Concern for missing teenager

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a Chichester teenager who went missing yesterday.

Raquel De Sousa, 15, from Fittleworth, Chichester, was last seen leaving school at around 3.50pm yesterday (September 20).

She was wearing a black skirt, maroon top, maroon blazer and carrying her PE kit in a black bag, said police.

She is described as white, 5ft 5in, of slim build and with shoulder-length straight brown hair.

It is believed she may still be in the local area or she could have travelled to the Hackney area of London, added police.

If people have any information on Raquel’s whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 832 of 20/09.