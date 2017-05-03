Conservatives name Chichester general election candidate

The Chichester Conservative Association has named its parliamentary candidate for the June 8 general election.

Gillian Keegan was selected by members at a meeting last night, Tuesday, May 2, after current Tory Chichester MP Andrew Tyrie announced he will step down.

Cllr Keegan is the Chichester District Councillor for the Rogate Ward and as the cabinet member for commercial services, is responsible for increasing council revenue and securing money for key services.

She has lived in the Chichester district for the past seven years and is married with two step-sons.

In a statement, the Chichester Conservative Association said it ‘looks forward to providing Gillian with the fullest possible support in her campaign for the seat’.

Cllr Keegan is also board governor at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, a member of the Rural and Coastal West Sussex Partnerships and director of the Business Improvement District in Chichester city centre.

Prior to pursuing a career in politics, she enjoyed a successful 27-year international career in the manufacturing, banking and technology sectors.

