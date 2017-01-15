Cottage-style home close to sea

This beautifully presented cottage-style house is situated close to the sea in Bognor Regis.

The property is in Royal Norfolk Mews, a charming mews development in the grounds of the Grade II listed Royal Norfolk Hotel on the seafront and minutes away from the beach and promenade.

Although built in the older character style, the interior features offer very contemporary modern comforts with underfloor heating on the ground floor, quality oak flooring and contemporary bathroom and kitchen fittings.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall and open-plan sitting/dining room with patio doors opening to the courtyard.

The kitchen is fitted with integral appliances and has gloss finish floor and wall cupboards and oak woodblock worktops.

There is also a separate study and a ground floor cloakroom.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in dressing room, and there is second double bedroom with an en-suite shower.

Outside, there is a low maintenance courtyard garden to the rear and a pretty enclosed front garden.

The development has a secure gated entrance, as well as allocated and visitor parking spaces.

Viewing is thoroughly recommended to appreciate the quality of the accommodation and delightful secure setting.

Guide Price £300,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 25 High Street, Bognor Regis. Telephone 01243 842123.