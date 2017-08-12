COUNTY NEWS: ‘Beloved’ Sussex teenager dies in Greek snorkelling tragedy

A teenager who went to school in Sussex has died in an accident at a holiday resort.

Harry Byatt, a former pupil at Eastbourne College, died in a tragic snorkelling accident in Greece at the weekend.

He left Eastbourne College in 2016 and was studying at Oxford Brookes University.

He is believed to have been working at the Peligoni Club on the north east of the island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea.

A spokesperson at the college said, “The Eastbourne College community will be greatly saddened to hear that Harry Byatt, DT Scholar, (Gonville 2011-2016) has died in a tragic snorkelling accident in Greece at the weekend.

“His parents and sister have asked us to let the college community know and to advise that further details about arrangements will follow in due course.

“The college and CCF flags will fly at half-mast at the beginning of next term.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly sad time.”

Harry has been described as a ‘beloved son, brother and friend’ who was ‘a beautiful soul, always smiling, always a gentleman’ who was unique and special.

Harry’s friends and family have taken to Facebook to pay tribute to him.