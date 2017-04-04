Search

COUNTY NEWS: Famous Sussex gardens may re-open to the public

Leonardslee with Southwater Dabblers boats

Leonardslee with Southwater Dabblers boats

One of the finest gardens in Britain may soon be re-opened to the public.

Leonardslee House and Gardens, set in more than 200 acres in Lower Beeding near Horsham, have just been put up for sale.