COUNTY NEWS: Five arrests after fight leaves man in coma

Five people have been arrested in connection with a fight in Crawley which left a man in a life-threatening coma last night (October 21)

The 22-year-old Crawley man remains in an induced coma in a London after being involved in a town centre fight, according to Sussex Police.

The man had been in his car when he became involved in an altercation with people in two other cars, police said.

At around 3am on Saturday morning (October 21) police believe all three cars - two Suzukis and a grey or black BMW - drove into the High Street.

Several people from the cars were involved in a fight outside Lloyds Barbers, according to police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man both from Crawley have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

“A 27-year-old man from Crawley has also been arrested on suspicion of affray and a 23-year-old man from Redhill has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

“A 16-year-old boy from Crawley has also been arrested on suspicion of using threatening words or behaviour likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer.

They all remain in custody, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Ideford. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.