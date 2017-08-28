COUNTY NEWS: Gas haze probably not from France

Experts investigating yesterday’s gas haze over much of the East Sussex coast still do not know what it is.

The gas – which caused irritation to people’s eyes and throats, as well as breathing problems – appears to have dissipated.

About 150 people attended Eastbourne District General Hospital yesterday, where a ‘major incident’ was declared.

Police have now withdrawn advice to keep windows and doors closed.

No further reports of the gas were received after mid-evening.

Neither the gas nor its source have been established, but agencies are continuing to investigate and have not ruled out either on-shore or off-shore locations, although it does appear that it did sweep in from the sea driven by on-shore breezes.

However, weather models suggest that an onshore source in northern France is very unlikely.

While reports of those seeking medical treatment have now dwindled away, anyone still suffering the effects are advised by Public Health England to irrigate their eyes if they are irritated and to wash any other irritated areas with plenty of soap and water.

If you were affected and after taking the precautions recommended you still feel ill, contact 111 for advice and only visit your local A&E if you are still suffering significant effects.