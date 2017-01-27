COUNTY NEWS: Harry Potter inspired ‘wizarding school’ to open in Sussex castle

It’ll be a dream come true for all those 11-year-olds who missed their Hogwarts Acceptance owl as there is finally a real School of Witchcraft opening in a Sussex castle.

Bothwell School of Witchcraft will open its doors for a magical weekend on August 11 at the scenic Herstmonceux Castle.

The three-day and two-night event, run by Rogue Events Ltd, has partnered with the team that produced College of Wizardry in Czocha Castle, Poland, and New World Magischola, USA, to bring this experience to the UK.

“I’m really happy that they have picked up the wand and are bringing this event to Britain,” said Claus Raasted, Project coordinator at the College of Wizardry.

The event will be like a murder mystery, where guests play characters in a wizarding school and take part in lessons.

Inspired by the success of both the College of Wizardry and New World Magischola, which both attracted worldwide attention, the team was surprised that no similar event existed in the UK.

Expecting intense interest in the weekend, the team is working hard to bring a similar success to East Sussex and has set its sights on running the event annually in the future.

Cameron Readman, co-founder of the school, said, “Creating this amazing experience for our potential guests is really exciting. We want to make it the best we can and I can’t wait to show everyone more of what we have planned.”

Tickets will be sold via a Kickstarter campaign to be launched in March 2017.

Prices will vary based on a series of packages that will be made available.

The standard tickets will range from £400-£500 including two nights’ accommodation at Herstmonceux Castle and all meals.

“When we arrived at Herstmonceux for the first time we knew immediately that it was the right place. It just felt magical,” said Stuart Munnich, co-founder of Rogue Events.

For more information about the event, visit www.bothwellschoolofwitchcraft.com