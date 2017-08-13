COUNTY NEWS: Helicopter joins nine-hour police search for missing man

A nine-hour police search for a missing man in West Sussex ended in the early hours of this morning.

A Sussex Police spokesman said officers were first called out at around 3.30pm yesterday to an address in Horsham Road in Pease Pottage, Crawley, following reports that a vulnerable man had gone missing.

The police helicopter and 14 police vehicles were sent out during the search.

After hours of searching, the man was found safe at an address in Southgate Avenue, Crawley at 12.30am this morning, police said.