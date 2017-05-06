COUNTY NEWS: Lifeboat called after person pulled from river Adur

A lifeboat is helping a person who was pulled from the river Adur this afternoon (May 6).

Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station was called to the incident at about 5pm.

A spokesman for the station said a person had been pulled from the river onto the river bank.

It is believed the person was unconscious and is currently being brought back to the station, the spokesman added.

The volunteer team also attended another incident this afternoon.

Crews said they were called to Splashpoint in East Worthing at about 4pm after man got into trouble in the water.

He was rescued by lifegaurds and was left in the care of the ambulance service.

