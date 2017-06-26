COUNTY NEWS: Major fire at business park

Around 60 firefighters have been battling a major blaze at a business park in Sussex.

The huge fire at Rowfant Business Centre in Wallage Lane, near Crawley Down, involved tanks of red diesel and heating oil.

Rowfant Business Centre fire. Pictures by Eddie Howland

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was called at around 1.15am this morning, Monday, June 26, and 12 fire engines attended, including a specialist foam and water engine from Gatwick.

A fire service spokesman said there were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is now understood to be under control.

