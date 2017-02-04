COUNTY NEWS: Police use drone in search for missing woman

Police and rescue services searched for a missing woman in the early hours of this morning.

Officers and volunteers carried out an extensive search, assisted by the police helicopter and police drone.

The body of a woman was found at 2.15am. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The body of a woman was found in a field near Lyminster about 2.15am this morning, police say.

Read the full story here.

Video: Eddie Mitchell

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.