COUNTY NEWS: Sussex man detained in hospital for threatening to kill schoolchildren

A Sussex man who was found guilty of threatening to kill schoolchildren will be treated in hospital.

Zachary Dunning, 19, unemployed, was found guilty in September last year of making threats to kill children at two schools.

Today (Friday, February 3), Dunning appeared via video link at Woolwich Crown Court and was given an interim hospital order which will be assessed after three months before another sentence is decided.

A jury unanimously found Dunning, of Athelstan Road, Hastings, of three counts of threats to kill on September 29 last year at Woolwich Crown Court.

He had made threats to kill children at two schools in Robertsbridge.

Detective Superintendent Jason Taylor said: “The priority for us was always the safety of the children and we did everything in our power to make sure Dunning adhered to his strict bail conditions.

“We worked closely with East Sussex County Council and the relevant head teachers to put measures in place so that no pupils were at risk while an investigation was carried out.

“Hospital is the right place for Dunning to be treated and for everyone’s safety. I would like to thank the council, schools and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust for their work and support.”

