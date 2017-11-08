COUNTY NEWS: Sussex pub safe from Daleks and Cybermen

A Sussex pub looks safe from alien invasion for the moment as everyone’s favourite time lord has apparently stopped by for a pint.

A TARDIS like the one seen countless times in Doctor Who has appeared outside micropub Anchored in Worthing as part of celebrations for Worthing Wormhole convention this weekend.

Owner and Tom Baker fan Nigel Watson (pictured) said: “We had had it constructed specially.

A regular customer is a former TV and art director one is a carpenter.”

Asked if it is ‘bigger on the inside’ like the one used by Tenant, Smith and Ecclestone, Nigel said the TARDIS’ reputation certainly fits with the idea of a micropub.

He added: “It has been positive.

“There was a chap here only six or seven years old.

“He was so chuffed to have a real TARDIS on his door step.”

Worthing Wormhole takes place in the Assembly Hall on Saturday.