COUNTY NEWS: Teenage girls snapped sitting inches from live rail on Sussex train track

A photograph of teenage girls sitting just inches from the live conductor rail on a stretch of Sussex train track has just been released.

A third person was also on the track close to a pedestrian level crossing taking a photograph of the schoolgirls.

Railway foot crossing just off Hazelwood Avenue (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160311-102739008

Network Rail has slammed the trio saying they could have been killed or seriously injured.

A spokesperson said, “The two schoolgirls were sitting on the track with another taking the photo.

“The girl on the right was about three inches from a live conductor rail and in danger or death or serious injury.”

The picture was released after the rail firm finally closed the Willingdon Level Crossing, east of Hazelwood Avenue in Eastbourne’s Hampden Park in November after 22 incidents of abuse on the railway reported in the last six years and 14 in the last 18 months.

They included young people playing chicken on the track, throwing stones, graffiti and vandalism as well as vital cabling being stolen.

Network Rail has now submitted plans to Eastbourne council to build a permanent bridge over the railway track