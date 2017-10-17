Coveted prize for Midhurst artist

Midhurst artist Caron Buckingham-Rhyder has won the coveted ‘best local work’ prize in the Stride Open Art Competition at the Oxmarket Gallery in Chichester with ‘Bepton West’.

More than 230 artists entered with nine prizes on offer and Caron has just sold her prize winning exhibit at the show.

The exhibition is on until Sunday, October 22 and is over all the rooms of the gallery. Caron has recently moved into space at the Mill Studio in Arundel, where she is offering picture framing and bespoke canvases for artists.

She is pictured with Chichester Mayor Cllr Peter Evans and mayoress, Cllr Margaret Evans.

